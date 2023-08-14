BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills will hit the road for their second preseason contest Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The Bills-Steelers game will be aired locally on WWTI, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, a number of our sister stations will air the game across New York State, as well as Erie, Pa. and Burlington, Vt. Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6 p.m.

Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker will have the call, along with sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

NFL Network will show a replay of the game at 7 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

WIVB can also be accessed without cable through an over-the-air antenna, which are sold widely and inexpensively and can connect to your television within minutes. Alternatively, if you live in the Western New York area and are a paid subscriber to the streaming platform Paramount+, you can watch WIVB live on the Paramount+ app at any time, regardless of cable provider.

Streaming

The Bills-Colts game can be streamed through NFL+ for out-of-market viewers, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available). Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+.

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 6 p.m. Saturday on WIVB. The BKL crew will update you on the names to keep an eye on throughout the preseason as well as what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew will be back on the air on News 4 for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Betting line

As of Monday, the Steelers were favored by 2.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bills have won 11 of their last 12 preseason games, and had won 10 straight before dropping the 2022 preseason finale to the Panthers.

Important dates

• Next game: After the Steelers game, the Bills will close out their preseason with a road matchup at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. The game will also be shown on WIVB.

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

• Week 1: Following the conclusion of preseason, the Bills will open their regular season campaign with a primetime division contest against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11.

