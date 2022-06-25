How to watch the 2022 NY Race for Governor: Democratic Forum on June 25, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11)– The New York Democratic gubernatorial candidates will have an opportunity to share their views on several key issues facing New Yorkers during a PIX11 forum Saturday night.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11, PIX11.com or the PIX11 mobile app to watch. The forum will air from 8-9 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter with the hashtag #PIXGOVFORUM.

The candidates will discuss their approaches to solving crime, gun control, the economy, and more. They will be interviewed by PIX11 political reporter Ayana Harry. PIX11’s Kori Chambers will host the forum.

The Democratic candidates are New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Rep. Tom Suozzi, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be tough to beat according to results from an exclusive PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll.

Hochul was the choice of 57% of the Democratic voters surveyed. Suozzi got 17% and Williams got 6%. Twenty percent of voters remained undecided.

The Republican gubernatorial candidates had their forum Tuesday night on PIX11. They tackled the topics of abortion, crime, and inflation.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for governor will square off in a primary on June 28. Early voting goes until Sunday.