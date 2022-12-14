HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Memorial Health (CMH) Foundation recently announced it had received a $50,000 grant from the Hudson River Bank & Trust (HRBT) Foundation to support the construction of a new Center for Breast Health at CMH. The new center is scheduled to open in February 2023.

The CMH Center for Breast Health will provide screening and diagnostic breast health services in a dedicated, modern, and comfortable location in the Medical Office Building on the hospital’s Hudson campus. Services planned for the center include screening and diagnostic 3D mammography; diagnostic ultrasound; ultrasound-guided biopsy; and stereotactic breast biopsy. Education on breast health, consultation on treatment decisions, and support groups for patients and their families will also be provided.

“CMH has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing health needs of our community, and by our side throughout this challenging journey has been the HRBT Foundation,” said CMH Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dorothy M. Ursch. “This donation in support of the Center for Breast Health is the most recent of many generous gifts the HRBT Foundation has made that have had an immediate, profound, and lasting impact on CMH’s ability to provide care to the people of this region. We are grateful for their continued support and partnership.”

“The Foundation has supported CMH for many years,” said Carl A. Florio, President of the HRBT Foundation. “The members and I knew that we wanted to support this project to better serve patients and staff. Clearly, these funds will assist with the continued expert care that the hospital has always given.”