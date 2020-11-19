HUD announces $3.2M+ in targeted COVID relief for New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced close to $87 million in Mainstream funding vouchers to public housing agencies across the country. Of that total, intended for COVID relief, $3,213,008 is earmarked for New York.

Recipient City County Amount Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Buffalo Erie $262,757 Albany Housing Authority Albany Albany $463,293 Saratoga Springs Housing Authority Saratoga Springs Saratoga $307,406 Amsterdam Housing Authority Amsterdam Montgomery $197,280 Town of Islip Housing Authority Oakdale Suffolk $1,004,934 North Hempstead Housing Authority Westbury Nassau $503,338 Village of Kaser Monsey Rockland $261,000 Village of New Hartford Utica Oneida $213,000 Total $3,213,008

Mainstream vouchers are meant to help non-elderly populations with disabilities respond to and recover from COVID-19. These housing choice vouchers serve low-income populations with unique circumstances.

“Understanding the needs of these populations, Mainstream Vouchers provide targeted assistance to non-elderly populations with disabilities in The Department’s ongoing effort to provide resources to combat COVID-19,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

The funding is authorized by the CARES Act.

“This new wave of vouchers will allow housing authorities to better support residents living with disabilities,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “This funding is vital to these at-risk Americans during these unprecedented times, allowing them to live independently while staying safe.”