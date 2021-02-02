HUD renews $16.4M for Capital Region homeless programs

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Continuum of Care (CoC) grants will provide critically needed support to local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Local homeless assistance programs in the Capital District received $16,441,135 and, in total, $246 million were given to 521 programs across New York.

Due to the pandemic, the funding renews grants for existing programs. The process was streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”

HUD’s Continuum of Care grant funding supports an array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of experiencing homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.