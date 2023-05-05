SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park is hosting its annual fundraising banquet alongside the Champlain Canal this June. The Banquet by the Bridge dinner celebrates the community that supports and takes part in the park’s educational programs.

This year’s banquet is set for Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. by the park’s Dix Bridge. A pre-dinner cruise starts the evening off along the Champlain Canal for committee members and guests.

Once things get into full swing, the park has a lot to celebrate. The dinner will include the presentation of two award winners – the recipients of the third annual Sunshine Award and Seedling Award. The respective awards this year go out to state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, for her contributions to the region; and Greenwich Central School senior Teagan Wright, selected for the student award for her leadership roles in high school. Both will speak on their achievements.

Tickets for Banquet by the Bridge are up for sale on the Hudson Crossing Park website.