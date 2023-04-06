SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local egg farm is giving back to families in need ahead of the spring holidays including Easter and Passover.

Last week, Hudson Egg Farms donated 10,800 eggs to the Food Bank of Central New York. It’s all part of a nationwide initiative “Fighting Hunger By the Dozens” led by the American Egg Board.

Hudson Egg Farms along with more than 20 other farms are participating in the nationwide effort, providing 5.5 million eggs to food banks this spring.

“It’s just a great way to give back this Passover and Easter season. Eggs you know have been a hot topic over the past year and especially as we enter the new year,” said Christina Kohler, Egg Processing Manager at Hudson Egg Farms.

Not only are eggs a hot topic, but also a hot item.

“Eggs are obviously a highly-desirable food. They are very nutrient-dense, they’re very versatile, they’re popular,” said Brian McManus, Chief Operations Officer at Food Bank of Central New York.

A demand so high, they’re costing families much more than usual.

“People that are struggling to get food in the refrigerator, put food on the plate of their family members that’s a difficult situation because eggs are such a staple,” said McManus.

With the cost of eggs still high compared to where prices were just a year ago, the Food Bank of Central New York says this donation came at the right time.

“It’s been an item that’s difficult to get, stretching people’s resources and so to get a donation and turn that around to people that need it the most is very rewarding,” said McManus.

The donated eggs were given to multiple agencies the Food Bank of Central New York serves. The donation will also provide thousands of meals to families who need them the most in Onondaga County.

A total of 458,300 dozen eggs are being donated this spring by egg farmers across the country, making it the largest total egg donation in history.

Click here to learn more about the Food Bank of Central New York.