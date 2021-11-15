Hudson Falls schools returning to in-person learning on Tuesday

A line of kids waits to start their first day at Margaret Murphy Kindergarten in Hudson Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All Hudson Falls Central School District buildings are set to return to in-person learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, after going remote last week. The district went remote on Friday due to a school bus driver shortage.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the district wrote that transportation would still not be available due to that same driver shortage. Parents unable to transport their children to school are advised to have their children participate in remote learning instead.

In a post on the district website, Hudson Falls Superintendent Dan Ward further detailed that the shortage also means the loss of before- and after-school programming for UPK – 8th grade students. Those will also resume when busing can resume.

“I am grateful for your partnership,” Ward wrote. “It remains our goal to keep our students in school. We will continue to do our part in doing everything we can to keep our kids in our classrooms; thank you for doing yours.”

Ward said a further update will come on Wednesday. Some local buses will continue to run, including to Prospect, Sanford and Washington streets, Meyers Center, SAEC and SUNY Adirondack.

On Friday, Ward said that many bus drivers were quarantined due to COVID-19 infection or exposure.