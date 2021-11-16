Hudson Headwaters mobile health center making rounds in Lake Luzerne, Whitehall

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters is continuing to put health care on the road to better serve outlying communities where not everyone can get to a larger medical center or hospital. Starting next month, they’ll be parked in some new places.

Hudson Headwaters’ mobile health center will be parked at Lake Luzerne Town Hall in the village of Lake Luzerne on alternating Thursdays, starting Dec. 2. At the same time in the opposite direction, Whitehall will start getting visits at Whitehall Recreation Center beginning on Jan. 14, and continuing on alternating Fridays.

The mobile health center is a fully-furnished van, containing two exam rooms, point-of-care testing spaces, a lab draw station and a bathroom. It’s staffed by a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse and a medical assistant. The center was previously stationed at the town courthouse in Salem.

“I’ve worked in various medical settings throughout my clinical career, and I find the mobile health center to be the best of all worlds,” said Christine Calistri, the nurse practitioner who will be onsite in both Lake Luzerne and Whitehall. “Many of our patients report that they were unable to access care elsewhere. It is an honor to get to know them and their families and to provide primary care services as close to their homes as possible.”

The mobile health center is intended to serve as a primary care option for communities that don’t have many others. HHHN runs sites in a wide variety of locations, and wants the center to be seen as a part of the community, just like any doctor’s office.

Mobile health center visits are by appointment only. Patients can call (518) 623-0871 or go online to establish as a patient or make an appointment.