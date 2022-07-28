ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you live in Albany, New York City, or somewhere in between, it’s a great time of year to head to the Hudson River. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put out the word: The annual Great Hudson River Fish Count is coming.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the annual fish count will be held at 11 points along the Hudson River. Organizations will outfit participants with ways to collect and count fish, including seine nets, minnow traps, and rods and reels. Those interested can put on waterproof waders and help pull the net. All fish are released after capture.

“The annual fish count event provides a great opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors to get outdoors or go online and learn about the many fish species that live and thrive in the Hudson River,” Commissioner Seggos said. “With sites from New York Harbor to Waterford, there are many places for young and old alike to participate in this year’s event.”

Locations for fish-counting include:

Brooklyn Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 4 Beach 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Members of the public cannot get into the water at this location, but can participate in fish identification and scavenger hunts

Manhattan Pier 40 Wetlab 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hudson River Park Trust

Westchester Habirshaw Park, Yonkers 1:30 – 3 p.m. Center for the Urban River at Beczak

Rockland Piermont Pier, Piermont 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University

Putnam Little Stony Point, Cold Spring Noon DEC Hudson River Estuary Program



Dutchess Long Dock Park, Beacon 10 a.m. – noon Scenic Hudson Seining at 10 a.m., fish activity and display at 11 a.m. Norrie Point Environmental Center, Staatsburg 3 – 4:30 p.m. Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve/Hudson River Estuary Program Note: Parking lot is under construction, and additional parking can be found by the marina

Ulster Hudson River Sloop Clearwater DEC Facebook Live, 11 a.m. Not open to the public Kingston Point Beach, Kingston 4 – 5:30 p.m. DEC Hudson River Estuary Program DEC Facebook Live, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer Papscanee Island Nature Preserve 9 – 11 a.m. River Haggie Outdoors South entrance to Staats Island Road, parking on right past the train tracks

Saratoga Peebles Island State Park, Cohoes 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. DEC Region 4 Fisheries Display under Second Street bridge by the river No guided active fishing Waterford Boat Launch, Waterford 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. DEC Region 4 Fisheries No guided active fishing



The Hudson River Estuary and watershed are home to upwards of 200 species of fish. Several of those species migrate into the river from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn every spring. Fish Count programs at each site are free of charge, sponsored by the DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program and Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve.