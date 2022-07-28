ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you live in Albany, New York City, or somewhere in between, it’s a great time of year to head to the Hudson River. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has put out the word: The annual Great Hudson River Fish Count is coming.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the annual fish count will be held at 11 points along the Hudson River. Organizations will outfit participants with ways to collect and count fish, including seine nets, minnow traps, and rods and reels. Those interested can put on waterproof waders and help pull the net. All fish are released after capture.
“The annual fish count event provides a great opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors to get outdoors or go online and learn about the many fish species that live and thrive in the Hudson River,” Commissioner Seggos said. “With sites from New York Harbor to Waterford, there are many places for young and old alike to participate in this year’s event.”
Locations for fish-counting include:
- Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 4 Beach
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy
- Members of the public cannot get into the water at this location, but can participate in fish identification and scavenger hunts
- Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 4 Beach
- Manhattan
- Pier 40 Wetlab
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Hudson River Park Trust
- Pier 40 Wetlab
- Westchester
- Habirshaw Park, Yonkers
- 1:30 – 3 p.m.
- Center for the Urban River at Beczak
- Habirshaw Park, Yonkers
- Rockland
- Piermont Pier, Piermont
- 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University
- Piermont Pier, Piermont
- Putnam
- Little Stony Point, Cold Spring
- Noon
- DEC Hudson River Estuary Program
- Little Stony Point, Cold Spring
- Dutchess
- Long Dock Park, Beacon
- 10 a.m. – noon
- Scenic Hudson
- Seining at 10 a.m., fish activity and display at 11 a.m.
- Norrie Point Environmental Center, Staatsburg
- 3 – 4:30 p.m.
- Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve/Hudson River Estuary Program
- Note: Parking lot is under construction, and additional parking can be found by the marina
- Long Dock Park, Beacon
- Ulster
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
- DEC Facebook Live, 11 a.m.
- Not open to the public
- Kingston Point Beach, Kingston
- 4 – 5:30 p.m.
- DEC Hudson River Estuary Program
- DEC Facebook Live, 5 p.m.
- Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
- Rensselaer
- Papscanee Island Nature Preserve
- 9 – 11 a.m.
- River Haggie Outdoors
- South entrance to Staats Island Road, parking on right past the train tracks
- Papscanee Island Nature Preserve
- Saratoga
- Peebles Island State Park, Cohoes
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- DEC Region 4 Fisheries
- Display under Second Street bridge by the river
- No guided active fishing
- Waterford Boat Launch, Waterford
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- DEC Region 4 Fisheries
- No guided active fishing
- Peebles Island State Park, Cohoes
The Hudson River Estuary and watershed are home to upwards of 200 species of fish. Several of those species migrate into the river from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn every spring. Fish Count programs at each site are free of charge, sponsored by the DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program and Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve.