Hudson Valley Gamer Con 2020 winners announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hudson Valley Gamer Con, featuring competition for popular games like Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros., has announced the winners of this year’s virtual event. The event had been scheduled in April but was moved to two weekends in September and October due to the coronavirus.
Almost 400 participants took part in virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments in September, organizers said. The event hosted by HV Gamer Con partner Gaming Insomniacs also featured live-streamed panel discussions.
HV Gamer Con concluded with 24 schools competing in Eastern College Athletic Conference’s (ECAC)National Championship on October 17 and 18. The event was live-streamed on the ECAC Esports Twitch channels.
Winning teams
- RPI in Overwatch
- Syracuse University in Rocket League
- Farmingdale State College in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Named MVP’s
- Nikko “Zhobo” Simons of RPI in Overwatch
- Mason “Masonstar1” Freer of Syracuse University in Rocket League
- Cameron “Shorleapums“ Olsen of Farmingdale State College in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
HV Gamer Con has already planned next year’s event which is scheduled for April 10-11, 2021 at the Albany Capital Center.
