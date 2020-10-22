Hudson Valley Gamer Con 2020 winners announced

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It’s a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hudson Valley Gamer Con, featuring competition for popular games like Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros., has announced the winners of this year’s virtual event. The event had been scheduled in April but was moved to two weekends in September and October due to the coronavirus.

Almost 400 participants took part in virtual Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments in September, organizers said. The event hosted by HV Gamer Con partner Gaming Insomniacs also featured live-streamed panel discussions.

HV Gamer Con concluded with 24 schools competing in Eastern College Athletic Conference’s (ECAC)National Championship on October 17 and 18. The event was live-streamed on the ECAC Esports Twitch channels.

Winning teams

RPI in Overwatch

Syracuse University in Rocket League

Farmingdale State College in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Named MVP’s

Nikko “Zhobo” Simons of RPI in Overwatch

Mason “Masonstar1” Freer of Syracuse University in Rocket League

Cameron “Shorleapums“ Olsen of Farmingdale State College in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

HV Gamer Con has already planned next year’s event which is scheduled for April 10-11, 2021 at the Albany Capital Center.

LATEST STORIES: