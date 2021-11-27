Small Business Saturday: Hundreds attend holiday market in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, North Country residents had the opportunity to get some holiday shopping done at the Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market.

The event took place inside the Paddock Arcade and Downtown Julie Brown building in Watertown from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on November 27. The event featured small local businesses and highlighted the goals of Small Business Saturday.

Meaghan Strader co-organized the annual event and said the location held a special significance.

“This location is really unique and awesome because this is America’s oldest closed mall and it’s still open today,” Strader said. “So really it goes back to those roots.”

The event allowed the public to take pictures with Santa, buy locally made products, and more. According to Strader around 200 individuals came through the doors every hour. She said it was great to see the community support local businesses.

“It’s super rewarding to see so many people come out and support local businesses and watch them do so well,” Strader said. “We like to see that every day but especially around the holidays.”

Danielle Colwell was just one of the vendors showcasing her handmade products. She said the market was the perfect way for residents to begin their Christmas shopping.

“Everyone likes coming out especially with the Christmas stuff now that we’re coming up on the holidays, so everyone’s been really great,” Colwell said.

Strader stressed the importance of events like these while the nation continues to battle the shipping crisis.

“Especially now, your local businesses, your local crafters, their stuff is on their shelves, in their hands and not sitting on shipping cargo ships or stuck in transit somewhere,” Strader said. “So definitely keep that in mind for the holidays.”

Vendors at the event packed up their tables and products at 4 p.m. on Saturday.