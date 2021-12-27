CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills fans waited out in the cold to welcome the team back to Buffalo and congratulate them on their victory.

Fans are extra excited because after the Bills win against the Patriots, they’re feeling very confident the team can clinch the AFC East division title and secure their spot in the playoffs.

“Believe it or not, I was trying to find my friends and a random girl was like, ‘Hey, can I get on your shoulders? I can’t see.’ So I was like, sure, why not.’ Just out of spirit and stuff, and it was a really good feeling seeing everyone come together and root on the Bills,” said Bills fan Connor Schmitt.

“The Buffalo Bills! It was a huge game! I was out in Cleveland. I watched the whole game out there and we drove here. I’m from Buffalo originally, but we drove here and we so wanted to see them and cheer them on because they’re so great,” said Bills fan Nina Erensel.