SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. while also giving back to those in need. The United Way of Central New York and hundreds of volunteers did just that on Monday.

Teamwork makes the dream work. A saying that rings true in the Syracuse community.

“This is a day when we come together as a community to think about who in our community may be in need,” said Nancy Kern Eaton, President at United Way of Central New York.

Happening for more than 20 years, MLK Day of Service started out small.

“We were in one church on Midland Ave. in one room and each year we had to like find new places to go,” said Mark Spadafore, president of the Great Syracuse Labor Council.

Growing bigger each year, it’s now held inside the Southwest Community Center, with hundreds of volunteers showing up ready to help in any way they can.

Gloria Kilpatrick has been volunteering at MLK Day of Service for more than 10 years. Something she enjoys doing, knowing she is helping those in need.

“I can’t even express it. It’s such a blessing to give,” said Kilpatrick.

Food, clothing, diapers, toiletries and even formula all donated by the local community were packed into boxes. One box, after another, was shipped off to those who need it the most.

“This is Syracuse right here. I mean we are, for the climate we live in and how hard it can be to live here sometimes, the people here are good people and we help each other, and that’s what make us a community worth living in,” said Spadafore.

A community honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

All of the donated items were dropped off at different places, like the Samaritan Center, Syracuse City School District, homeless shelters and throughout Onondaga County.