Hunger Action Month: Color to receive a free scoop of Stewart’s ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s shops is partnering with Nourish Designs to bring awareness to Hunger Action Month.

Nourish Designs was started in November of 2019 by owner Betsy Seplowitz. The company features hand-drawn designs by Seplowitz with the mission of raising funds for meals for kids and starting conversations about hunger. Her designs are printed on various different products including shirts, bags, notecards and more. Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York.

According to Stewart’s website, one of the color sheets she designed will be displayed in Stewart’s Shops from August 30 to September 26 for customers to take home with them. Once the sheet is completed customers can bring it back to any Stewart’s Shop and receive a free scoop of their favorite Stewart’s ice cream.

Seplowitz said hunger is in an issue in every community even if many don’t realize it.

“Hunger is not an issue that happens somewhere else, it happens in every one of our communities. One in six children in our area live in food insecure households, meaning they may not have food available to them on a regular basis,” Seplowitz said. “To me, that is a statistic which is very hard to process. That means a class of 18 children has at least 3 children who come to school hungry. How can they possibly reach their potential when their very basic needs are not being met?”

Stewart’s Shops has been a long-time supporter of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Over the last year, the company provided monetary and product certificates donations totaling over $820,000. The company also donates milk and egg certificates to backpack programs across the state.