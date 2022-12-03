CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended.

Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.

The search over the heavily wooded area included multiple agencies including search dogs, the Department of Fire Services, Special Operations, Massachusetts State Police, and multiple sheriff departments including the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurie Loisel, Director of Communications at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News the hunter had been renting a hunting cabin in Chesterfield but the man was not from Chesterfield. There was no injuries to the hunter and no evidence of foul play. The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.