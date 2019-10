SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It looks like the weather will cooperate Sunday evening for the rising of the full hunter’s moon.

Moonrise is 7:28 p.m. Sunday.

The actual time of the full moon is 5:08 p.m., so it will be full when it comes up in the east.

This month’s full moon takes is commonly referred to as the hunter’s moon because the added light provided by the full moon, gave hunters a bit more time to track their prey.

For many, this is a must see event during the fall.