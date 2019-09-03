Hurricane Dorian’s path: Latest forecast for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas

Dangerous Hurricane Dorian is barreling toward the Southeast U.S., where residents from Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for possible impact.

Here’s what people can expect, according to the latest forecast.

Florida

Dorian is forecast to move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Flooding, winds and storm surge will be the biggest threats to Florida’s east coast over the next few days. Isolated tornadoes are also possible through Tuesday.

The core of Dorian is finally moving away from Grand Bahama Island. At 1 pm Dorian was located 50 mi N of Freeport moving to the NW @ 3 mph with max winds 110 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 mi from the center & tropical-storm-force winds extend out to 175 mi. pic.twitter.com/zLwvzb29C4 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 3, 2019

“Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the east coast,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. “No matter what path this storm takes, our state will be impacted.”

A Highland Beach police officer sits in his vehicle to check id’s of people in cars as he only allows residents to enter the Highland Beach area as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the Florida coast, Sept. 2, 2019.more +

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in many coastal counties.

“People need to remain vigilant. If you’re ordered to evacuate, you need to do that,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. “Get out now while you have time.”

Georgia

Dorian will then be close to the Georgia and South Carolina shorelines Wednesday night into Thursday.

Those in the Savannah area are urged to prepare for heavy rains, flooding and strong winds.

People fill sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Dorian in Tybee Island, Ga., Sept. 2, 2019.

Storm surge is a major threat to the Georgia coastline, possibly reaching up to 7 feet.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered evacuations for residents east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

South Carolina & North Carolina

Dorian is forecast to move near or over North Carolina’s coast Thursday night.

The hurricane is expected to weaken as it nears Wilmington, North Carolina, and could potentially make landfall Thursday night on the Outer Banks.

The heaviest rainfall from Dorian is expected to hit the coastal Carolinas, where up to 15 inches of rain is possible.

South Carolina’s governor issued an evacuation order for the state’s coastal residents. In North Carolina, an evacuation order was issued Tuesday for the barrier islands along the entire coast.