GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this month, the Hyde Collection welcomed its annual High School Juried Show. Now in its 32nd year, the show features art from school districts across five counties – some of whom took home awards.

On Saturday, May 6, the art show’s award winners were announced at the Helen Froehlich Auditorium at the museum. Jurors included Belinda Colón, Exhibitions Director at Spring Street Gallery; Rita McDonald, a regional professional artist; and Pearl Cafritz, Executive Director at Salem Art Works. The jurors evaluated 100 pieces of art, chosen from among 500 submissions in total.

Awardees included:

Best in Show “Sweet Work” by McKenna McWhorter, Argyle Central School

Curators Award “Off to the Show” by Sophia Verdu, Saratoga Springs High School “Brevis” and “Ollam Manubriis” by Lara Stanco, Lake George Senior High School

Jurors Award “Eggs in a Carton” by Hailey Hamm, South Glens Falls High School “Stingray City” by Emma Nero, Saratoga Springs High School “Spider Bowl” by Sterling Towers, Glens Falls High School “Jack’s House” by Camdyn Champaigne, Queensbury High School “Brooch” by Audrey Cook, Ticonderoga Central School “Cards” by Nicholas Ogden, Queensbury High School



“The High School Juried Art Show is an amazing opportunity for area high school student artists to learn and experience the finer points of a professional competitive exhibition process,” said Hyde Collection Curator Katelyn Foley. “As one of the nation’s longest-running high school juried shows, we are proud to continue providing this opportunity for our region’s amazing young artists.”

213 students from 16 schools submitted art, from across Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton, and Essex counties. The show includes drawing, painting, digital works, photography, mixed media, and more. Visitors to the Hyde Collection can see the High School Juried Show through June 4.