I Love My Park Day hosts 10th annual volunteer weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 120 New York State parks, historic sites and public lands are hosting volunteer events Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, as part of the 10th annual I Love My Park Day. I Love My Park Day is a statewide event that improves and enhances New York’s outdoor spaces. More than 5,000 volunteers are expected to roll up their sleeves on cleanup, improvement, and beautification projects.

This year, volunteers of all ages will work on more than 135 improvement projects ranging from general park cleanup and invasive species removal, to beautification efforts such as flower and tree planting, painting, installation of benches and picnic tables, trail maintenance, and much more. All projects will be limited to a maximum of 50 people, ensuring that safety and social distancing guidelines can be observed.

“We are excited to be hosting this event after having to cancel in 2020. Giving back to our public green spaces is more important than ever as increased use has led to more wear and tear”, said Robin Dropkin, Executive Director of Parks & Trails New York. “New York’s park legacy is a responsibility handed down from one generation to the next. Through I Love My Park Day, New Yorkers are able to step up and do their part for their parks and public lands, which help us all stay healthy and active. By working together, we can make them even better.”

I Love My Park Day is organized at the statewide level by Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Other statewide partners include the New York State Commission on National and Community Service, and at the park level, Friends groups. Park staff oversee cleanup, improvement and beautification projects and work with volunteers.