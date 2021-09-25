I thought Garrett did the things we needed him to do:”Dino Babers following thrilling win over Liberty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Garrett Shrader made his first career start for Syracuse as the Orange knocked off Liberty 24-21 on a last-second field goal from Andre Szmyt.

Sean Tucker carried the ball 32 times for 168 yards and a touchdown in SU’s win over the Flames.

Syracuse improves to 3-1. Next up for the Orange will be a trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in their ACC opener.

To watch the full Dino Babers press conference following SU’s win over Liberty, click on the video player above.