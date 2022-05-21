COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Central High School iCARE students will celebrate mental health awareness month by welcoming South Colonie students and families to their annual Raiderfest celebration. The event will be held at the high school on Saturday, May 21 beginning at 10 a.m.

This Raiderfest celebration will feature carnival games, food trucks, live music, a craft/vendor fair, games, and more with proceeds to support American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In addition to the activities, an opening ceremony will include the presentation of iCARE’s Kind Human of the Year award and Hill of Heroes recognition.

Officials said this year the district will name South Colonie school nurses as recipients of the iCare Kind Human of the Year Award. Colonie Central High School iCARE began as an initiative where both faculty and students could form a common forum to express and affect change for the better of the school community.