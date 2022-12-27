LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter, winter attraction Ice Castles returns to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. Tickets went on sale last month for the second year of a full castle built out of ice, coming to the park. If you’re going for a ticket, it’s important to ensure you’re getting it from the right place.

This week, the managers behind the ice palace-in-progress are warning just that. Ice Castles Event Manager Roger Allan made a post on the Lake George Life Facebook page on Monday warning that scammers can strike at any kind of event – especially any kind with online ticket sales, where not everyone understands where to go to buy.

“We had a problem last year with counterfeit tickets, and those folks had to either buy a stand-by ticket or they weren’t able to go in,” Allan wrote. “If you don’t know who you’re buying from it’s best to pass on the offer, scammers are everywhere.”

Tickets for Ice Castles Lake George should only be purchased through the official Ice Castles website. Tickets are priced:

Weekday prices (Monday – Thursday) $22 general admission $15 for children ages 4-11

Weekend prices (Friday – Saturday) $29 general admission $22 for children ages 4-11



Ticket sales are always final and non-refundable. Dates can be changed after reservation, for a fee. In cases of unseasonably warm weather, the organizers do reserve the right to close down the castle, as too much melting can be bad news for the structural integrity of the 25-million-pound structure.