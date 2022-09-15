LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last winter, a castle of ice rose out of the snow at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George, adding to the winterside business that the village has worked to cultivate. This year, Ice Castles is coming back to the lake, and bringing some new features along the way.

Ice Castles Lake George is set to reopen this winter. Last year’s castle used 25 million pounds of ice, with staff growing icicles through the start of winter. The castle is built at Charles R. Wood Park due to its proximity to Lake George, giving that ice a place to go where it melts in the spring. This year, Ice Castles plants to expand the wintertime attraction by adding a winter light walk and ice bar.

Ice Castles attractions typically open in mid-to-late January. The organization announced that tickets to visit the 2023 castle will go on sale on Nov. 28. When they go up, they will be available for purchase through the company website. Ice Castles is currently hiring seasonal staff members to help build this winter’s winter wonderland.

Ice Castles has five states on the docket for this winter. In addition to a second New York year in Lake George, the company is also set to build castles in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin. All of those castles feature ice slides, tunnels, caves and photo opportunities, and act as a popular wedding spot throughout the winter. The Lake George castle will intersect with the Lake George Winter Carnival, held every February.