Ice cream launched in honor of famous Saratoga Springs racing horse

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing horse, Tiz the Law, has been honored with his own ice cream flavor. Stewart’s Shops is launching a scoop named after the Thoroughbred, who won both the Travers Stakes and Belmont Stakes this season.

The limited edition flavor has a chocolate base, with bits of brownie and cheesecake mixed in. Tiz the Law’s owner, Jack Knowlton, requested a chocolate flavor and prompted the choice.

“It is truly a thrill for Sackatoga Stable to have a second ice cream flavor dedicated to one of our horses. Seventeen years ago, Stewart’s commemorated Funny Cide’s Kentucky Derby and Preakness wins with an ice cream flavor named Funny Cide Pride. The Tiz the Law flavor will undoubtably be a big hit in Saratoga and beyond.“ Jack Knowlton

Sackatoga Stable

“Tiz the Law” will be available all 337 Stewart’s Shops at the cone counter from Monday August 31 until Sunday, October 4.

The horse it is named after will be racing in the Kentucky Derby on September 5.

