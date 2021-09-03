Ida floods: Dozens of cars litter New York highways as roads turn to river

THE BRONX — Hours and hours after Tropical Storm Ida dumped torrential rain that created historic flooding, New Yorkers were still bailing out cars they’d abandoned Wednesday night in order to save their lives.

Hundreds of cars were stranded in Mount Vernon, Westchester and the Bronx alone.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 02: Cars sit abandoned on a roadway in the Bronx that flooded following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021 in New York City. Multiple fatalities have been reported in the region after the storm passed through, causing massive flooding and a widespread disruption of subway service. A tornado touched down in Pennsylvania resulting in extensive property damage.

Train tracks are flooded in the Bronx following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021 in New York City.

AAA said it’s seen a 450% increase in requests for tows; that began at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

And when you make the trek to retrieve your vehicle — maybe on the Bronx River Parkway, which looks more like the river that bears its name — experts say not to expect much.

“Unfortunately,” Robert Sinclair of AAA said, with the computers and electronics in modern vehicles, “if you get inundated by water, you probably have a scrap of junk right now.

By Thursday night, all previously disabled vehicles due to flooding had been removed from Manhattan and Brooklyn, though the Bronx remained impacted, the NYPD said.