If Buffalo Bills make the playoffs, will fans be able to watch games at Bills Stadium? Gov. Cuomo says state is still looking into it

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the Buffalo Bills make the playoffs, will fans be able to take in the games at Bills Stadium?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that state officials are still looking into it when he was asked the question during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Earlier in the season, Cuomo and other state officials had been looking into whether the stadium would be able to open to the public , but shortly after, COVID-19 rates skyrocketed in WNY.

“The rate is now going down- I’m curious to see where we’ll be that first week in January,” Cuomo said.

Whether the stadium will be able to open to fans will be a health decision made by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

“If we’re in the playoffs, if the infection rate is under control, if we come up with a smart, science-based way to do it, I would be in favor of it,” Cuomo said.

He added that on a personal level, he would love to see Buffalonians enjoy watching their team in the playoffs.

“Buffalo deserves it, Buffalo Bills fans are like no others,” Cuomo added.

In the same press conference, Cuomo stated that he “bets on New York [to not be shut down] and bets on the Buffalo Bills [to make the playoffs]”.

