SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, July 8th, the United States Department of Justice Office Northern District of New York reported that an Ilion man pled guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography.

31-year-old John Patrick Galusha has admitted that in January 2022, he willingly traded child pornography through social media on his cellphone and distributed approximately 35 files in exchange for 163 images and 7 videos of child pornography.

Galusha is scheduled to be sentenced on November 7th and faces 5 to 20 years in federal prison for each offense. Additionally, upon his release, Galusha will be required to serve a term of supervised release of between 5 years to life after his term of imprisonment and will be required to register as a sex offender