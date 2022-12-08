ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 8, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that an Ilion man has pled guilty to possessing with the intent to sell and distribute bath salts.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Burks A.K.A Justin Burts, of Ilion, NY pled guilty to possessing 860 grams of Alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, the drug that is commonly known as “bath salts. Burks stated that on January 12, 2022, at his home, he had in his possession approximately 454 grams of the drug, three digital scales, as well as $19,393 in US currency.

Additionally, Burks admitted that between October 2021 and January 2022, 5 packages containing bath salts that were supposed to be delivered to his apartment were seized by law enforcement.

Burks’ sentencing is scheduled for April 20, 2023. He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and 3 years to life of supervision after his release from prison.