OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Illusionists Leon Etienne and Chelsea LaCongo are one of CNY’s favorite featured performers and they are going to be back at The Strand Theatre this Memorial Day Weekend.

Leon and Chelsea have been featured on the 2022 Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve Downtown, ‘Late Night’ with Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller’s ‘Fool Us’, and ‘America’s got Talent’.

They will be performing their live 70-minute magic and comedy show starting at 8:00 pm on Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th.

For information and to purchase tickets, you can visit here.