SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –April is Donate Life month, a time to help raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Matthew Root, a social studies teacher at C-NS High School was first diagnosed with IgA nephropathy in 2001. In the winter of 2021, his health went into a downward spiral.

“I went in [to the doctors] and on Jan. 6 2021 I found out that my kidney function dropped below 20%,” Root said.

His doctor told him he’d need a living kidney.

Roots friends, family and teachers union sent out a letter to the district and surrounding districts to help spread the word.

“I got a lot of responses which was great,” Root said. “My wife happened to be the first one to get tested so she was the donor.”

The surgery took place six months after the search for a donor began, led by Dr. Reza Saidi, Chief of Transplant Service at Upstate.

“Everyday unfortunately about nine patients will die because there’s no suitable organ available,” Saidi said. “With each donor we can save the lives of 7 patients.”

With a new lease on life Root is back to doing everything he loves.

“After about four months of recovery I went back to work, I started hiking again, I skied that winter,” Root said. “I’m the luckiest guy alive.”

New York State currently has the lowest rate of organ donations in the country.

Register here to become a donor.