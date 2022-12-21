DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For Lynn Basile and her family, this Christmas will be the first without her brother who passed away in May of this year. She can’t make it to Rhode Island to see her family in person so instead, she shipped out a special gift.

“He was an avid runner and I had ornaments made out of his running shirts to send to family in Rhode Island my other siblings and my son’s widow and his two boys and it’s an ornament made out of the shirts and on the inside I captured him singing from last Christmas Eve,” Lynn Basile, USPS Customer

A beautiful memento she was worried wouldn’t arrive in time shipping it out only five days before Christmas but was pleased when she dropped off the packages at the United States Postal Service that the gifts would arrive on Thursday.

While some of the recommended holiday shipping dates have since come and gone for USPS, you can still ensure packages arrive by Christmas Eve using their priority mail express which is the carrier’s next-day delivery service.

But with a massive winter storm on the way for later this week, Mark Lawrence, Strategic Communications Specialist for USPS, said there’s a chance for shipping delays but it’s too hard to tell what if any will occur until the bad weather arrives.

While we can’t control the weather, Lawrence says you can receive real-time updates on tracking your package or seeing what mail is on the way by using the USPS Mobile App.

If you are expecting a package and know there will be bad weather, Lawrence asks that you think about your carriers and shovel off your front steps or driveways to allow for them to safely deliver your holiday gifts.

As for Basile, she’s hoping the ornaments arrive in time to help keep her brother’s spirit alive this Christmas.

If you’re using other shipping carriers and want to ensure your package arrives on time you can ship a package on Thursday using the UPS next-day air service, order through Amazon using their one-day prime service or if you’re really in a crunch you can ship on Friday with the FedEx same-day delivery.