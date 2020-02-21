In Brief: Tijuana police deal with six bodies and severed head

A human head was found Thursday in this alley in Tijuana, Mexico. (photo courtesy El Sol de Tijuana)

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Six men were killed and a human head found in an alley on Thursday — one of the bloodiest days Tijuana has seen in some time, a newspaper reported.

Two men walked into a house in the Delicias neighborhood and opened fire, killing two men and wounding a third person, El Sol de Tijuana reported. Shortly after, another group of men were shot at on a street in a different neighborhood; two men died and an 80-year-old man was wounded; a third body was later found on a nearby street, the newspaper reported.

Later, Tijuana police reported finding the body of a man who’d been shot in the head under a bridge, and a severed head left abandoned in an alley.

El Paso trucker admits driving drugs to New Jersey

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A trucker from El Paso is facing life in prison after admitting to driving a load of drugs to New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jesus Macias Prieto, 53, was trying to deliver the drugs to co-conspirators when he was arrested last September.

The drugs included 44 pounds of heroin, meth and the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. This week he pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

