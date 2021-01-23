In enemy territory: Chiefs backer bar in heart of Bills country ready for Sunday’s game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Bills fans are looking for a place to call home in Kansas City this weekend, Chiefs have their own backers bar right here in Buffalo.

Despite living in Buffalo Bills territory, Vinnie Garofalo became a Kansas City Chiefs fan as a kid thanks to his dad, who loved watching Joe Montana. So when he opened up the bar last December on Amherst Street, he had an idea.

“We basically were like, we’re going to try something that’s never been done in Buffalo before,” Garofalo told News 4. “If you see Bills Backers Bars, they’re everywhere – Prague, Kazakhstan – everywhere, all over the world. And you do not see a bar that does not primarily root for Bills Mafia in Buffalo, so we decided to take our chances.”

And it paid off. Western New York Chiefs fans soon followed and were able to watch the team win the Super Bowl together last year, just months after the bar first opened.

But, being in the heart of Bills country, Garofalo says Bills Mafia is of course welcome, and even has some Bills gear hanging up around the bar; which is why he was so excited to see both teams advance to the AFC Championship, where they’ll face off this Sunday.

“I feel like we willed it to happen,” Garofalo said. “These are the two best teams left in the AFC, without a doubt, and I think this is the game we all saw coming months ago and here we are, this Sunday.”