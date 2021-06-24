In-person court appearance set for Schoharie limo case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attorneys representing both sides in the case of the fatal Schoharie limousine crash met virtually. Well over two years since the accident, there still has been no trial.

On Wednesday, a teleconference was held at 2 p.m. that was closed to the public. At this point, no information has been released about if or when a trial will happen.

Despite the pandemic, the case has been moving forward, with a Wednesday’s teleconference including the judge, the defense, and the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office. They mainly discussed COVID precautions for the first in-person court appearance that will happen early next month.

“Over the next couple of weeks, there is going to be a lot of of discussion put into whether or not there is a resolution like a plea, or a we are going to pick a trial day on July 7th,” said Lee Kindlon, the defense attorney.

In October, it will be three years since the deadly crash killed 20 people in Schoharie county.

Kindlon’s client, Nauman Hussain, has been charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Prosecutors say he failed to make necessary repairs to the limo and kept it in service despite the Department of Transportation saying it was too dangerous.

NEWS10 reached out to both the district attorney and the court, but have not yet heard back.