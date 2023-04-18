ESPERANCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Mayfly Film Festival will have two upcoming shows, one on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. (or when it is dark) and the second on Saturday, again at 7 p.m. The Friday show will be in Troy, and the Franklin Alley Social Club and the Saturday show will be in Schenectady at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady in the Stockade.

According to the Schoharie River Center, the Mayfly Film Festival is an inspiring and urgent program showing diverse films highlighting the environment and human’s relationship with it. The films shown include documentaries, narratives, animations, and experimental films taking a deep dive into environmental issues.

The Mayfly film festival, presented by the Schoharie River Center, is a mobile film festival. Two more shows are scheduled after Saturday, one on Thursday, May 11 at the Folklife Center in Glens Falls and another on Saturday, May 13, at Wayward Lane Brewing in Schoharie. More screenings are expected to be added.