SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the vast majority of remaining ballots were counted Wednesday in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, incumbent Democrat State Senator John Mannion surpassed Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff in the vote total for the first time.

Only 27 votes separate Mannion and Shiroff, well within the 0.5% margin required by state law to require a hand recount.

114 votes not readable by scanning machines need to be considered Thursday and could impact the vote totals again.

Shiroff, who did not claim victory on Election Day, released a statement following the new numbers.

Shrioff writes: “When I announced my campaign against John Mannion, I knew this would be a tight race. Today’s unofficial results confirm that. We look forward to the hand recount where every ballot will be thoroughly reviewed and tallied. I am hopeful at the end of that process I will be in a better position to serve the people of Central New York as their next state senator.”

The Onondaga County Board of Elections plans to certify election results in the next few days, which gives the state the first opportunity to issue a recount. The recount is expected to begin the Monday after Thanksgiving.