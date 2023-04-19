BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council up for grabs, former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton is running to fill the seat.

However, Walton’s eligibility to run for the seat has been called into question. Challenges have been filed to the Erie County Board of Elections, claiming that she has not lived in the district long enough to run for the seat.

According to the Buffalo City Charter, Common Council candidates must live in their district for one full year before their election.

“I think that folks are going off public record which does say I closed on my home on November 22nd which would be about 15 days over the deadline.” Walton said. “However, I have been under contract to purchase the home since July, have been moving things in since October and I’ve changed my voter registration on November 1st.”

Other candidates for the seat are Gina Davis, Zeneta Everhart and Murray Holman. The winner of the election will replace Ulysses Wingo, who decided to not run for re-election.

Wingo’s term will end in December.