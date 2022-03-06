ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery officially launched their Old Glory American lager Saturday morning. Some of the proceeds from the beer will benefit the ongoing restoration efforts to get the World War II airplane back in the air.

“It’s not painful, to be able to give back a little bit by drinking a beer is it?” said Dietrich Gehring, the co-owner of Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery.

“For me, it feels great. Any way I can do is give back to the community, especially if there’s an airplane involved. I love airplanes,” Scott Veltman added. Veltman, the head brewer, and aviation enthusiast came up with the idea to collaborate with the Prescott Foundation to help Old Glory.

The cidery and brewery began brewing Old Glory in December of 2021.

Mechanics at the Hangar at 743 at Albany International Airport are continuing their work to revive the B-25 Mitchell that saw combat during the war.

Old Glory made a forced landing just outside of Stockton, California in 2020 on its way back to Albany from commemorating the allied victory in World War II.

The landing significantly damaged the aircraft, which was brought back to the Capital Region in several shipping containers. Since then, the Prescott Foundation has been committed to reviving a piece of American history.

“Sure, you can go to museums and different places and see a static display B-25 just sitting there. But when you talk to people and when they actually go, wow what I remember is the sound, or the smell of that plane running, or the experience of going for a ride on one. Those are memories that last forever,” said David Prescott, the founder of the Prescott Foundation.

During the war, Old Glory flew combat missions for the United States in the Mediterranean. When crafting the beer, the brewery made sure the beer in her name tasted like what Americans would have enjoyed when she was battling the Axis powers, “This is great! It does taste like the ’40s,” Veltman said.

Veltman used ingredients that were popular for local brewers during the 1940s, including corn and utilizing the brewery’s heritage Helderberg hops.

For David Prescott, Saturday’s celebration marked an exciting collaboration, and also the first beer in over a year, “I have a package to rejoin the Navy right now and I had to pass my physical. So, I hadn’t drunk a beer in over a year, so this tastes amazing.”

The Prescott Foundation hopes to have Old Glory back in the air in the coming years.

On top of the ongoing restoration effort, the Prescott Foundation works to preserve the history of World War II aircraft, while also giving back to veterans and other heroes.