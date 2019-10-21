Indian River Central School Drama Club announces production of Peter and the Starcatcher

Philadelphia, NY – The Indian River Drama Club announces their fall production of Peter and the Starcatcher. Performances will be November 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. and November 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. All performances will be shadow interpreted for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the Box Office. Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase from members of the cast and crew.

Peter and the Starcatcher by Rick Elice is based on the novel Peter and the Starcatchers by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The play tells the backstory of the characters in a reimagination of the classic novel Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie . Audiences will see how Peter Pan earned his name, how the Lost Boys came to be and how Captain Hook lost his hand. Full of family-friendly laughs and irreverent humor, Peter and the Starcatcher is a show that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The Indian River Drama Club is an award-winning High School theatrical program and student group from Indian River High School in Philadelphia, NY. The club supports many community endeavors while simultaneously engaging the surrounding region through theatrical arts and education opportunities. Currently led by Director and Theatre Teacher Kristie Fuller, the program holds memberships with the Theatre Association of NY State and the Thespian Honor Society.

Any questions about the performance or ticket sales can be addressed to Amanda Morrison, Fine Arts TA via email at amandamorrison@ircsd.org.