Indiana man arrested on NYS Thruway for possession of illegal weapons

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – On Dec. 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit directed a tractor trailer into the Depew Tandem Lot at Exit 49 on Interstate 90 for a commercial vehicle inspection. Upon interviewing the driver, Zayne R. Coston, 28, of Gary, IN, probable cause to search the interior of the vehicle was established.

Coston was taken into custody after Troopers discovered four semi-automatic assault rifles (one loaded), four semi-automatic handguns (three of which were loaded), 13 high capacity magazines, three of the magazines were charged with several rounds, and various other caliber ammunition. He was transported to Buffalo for processing.

After further investigation, it was determined that Coston has a criminal history in the state of Illinois where he is a convicted felon, therefore he was subsequently charged with five counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felonies), 17 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felonies), and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (a Class E Felony).

Coston was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is ordered to appear in the Erie County Court on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m.