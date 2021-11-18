Indium Corporation launches ‘Apprenticeship Program’

CLINTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Indium Corporation was joined by New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Commissioner Roberta Reardon to officially sign and register their apprenticeship program.

“It is such a great occasion today because we’re doing a signatory signing agreement and that typifies the kind of synergy we need across the north state to continue that forward motion to continue to grow the state and continue to give young people this excellent opportunity to a career path,” said Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

Indium Corporation is partnering with the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY), Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), The National Institute for Innovation and Technology (niit-usa) and SUNY POLY to offer an opportunity for on the job training while also working toward earning their professional certificates and college credits.

“While you’re getting paid you’re learning the necessary skills to be successful for a lifetime and then you continue to stack those credentials and that’s really what makes apprenticeships so special,” said Randy Wolken, MACNY President and CEO.

The two apprenticeship opportunities that will initially be offered are industrial manufacturing technician and quality technician. The first cohort will consist of 12 to 15 employees, and the two-year program will start in 2022.

“We believe that material science changes the world and we believe programs like internships and apprenticeships provide robust opportunities for people to learn and grow developing the skills needed today and tomorrow,” said Ross Berntson, Indium Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer.