Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say

(WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by its father, according to police.
Details remain limited, but authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.”
According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year.
The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
