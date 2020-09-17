Infographic shows New York has the highest income inequality

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — An infographic created with data from a 2018 Economic Policy Institute report ranks New York as the state with the greatest income disparity between the top 1% of earners and the remaining 99%.

“Inequality Between The 1% And The 99% In The United States,” created by New York City-based law firm Parker Waichman in August, presents a visual representation of the growing wealth gap in America. Each state is ranked by economic disparity. Average annual incomes for the top 1% and the bottom 99% are featured alongside the percent of each state’s income claimed by the 1%.

The state with the greatest income gap is New York, where the highest tier makes 44.4 times as much as the rest. Average annual income of New Yorkers in the 1% is $2.2 million, compared to about $50,000 per year in the lower brackets. That top 1% also takes home 31% of state income, which represents the largest percentage out of all states.

Manhattan accounts for most of the disparity. There, the income average for the top 1% is 113 times that of the bottom 99%.

Alaska is ranked as the state with the smallest income disparity. Florida took second-place honors among states. And Teton County, Wyoming features an even greater income gap that Manhattan, where the top earners make 142.2 times as much as the remaining population.

LATEST STORIES: