SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost two years after an 11-month-old was killed in Syracuse, the man who drove the alleged shooter has plead guilty to reduced charges.

In court Wednesday, Chavez Ocasio voluntarily plead guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, but not to murder he was initially charged with.

His charges are connected to drive-by shooting death of 11-month-old Dior Harris in Syracuse.

Chavez’s charges include:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

The agreed-upon jail time is approximately 15 years.

He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Jesse Outley (26) of Syracuse was arrested just last week, charged with firing the gunshots that killed Dior and also struck her two surviving cousins in the backseat.



More on his arrest: https://t.co/mlvL9b93pF@NewsChannel9 — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 15, 2023

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith reports that the Harris family was emotional inside of the courtroom.

The judge denied NewsChannel 9’s request to record the proceedings.