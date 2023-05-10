HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 69-year-old injured hiker was rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers on Monday at Kaaterskill Falls.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, a forest ranger was alerted by hikers of a reported injured hiker near the viewing platform at Kaaterskill Falls. Forest rangers say they found the injured hiker, a 69-year-old woman from Flushing, and provided her medical care for an ankle injury.

She used crutches to get further along the trail but soon became tired and couldn’t continue. Luckily, another group had a wheelie walker, which forest rangers borrowed to wheel the patient 200 feet back to their ranger truck.

The DEC says a forest ranger brought the injured hiker to the Laurel House Trailhead, but she declined further care.