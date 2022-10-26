NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, a New York State Forest Ranger rescued an injured hiker in the Adirondack High Peaks. The ranger was contacted by a hiker about a fellow hiker who had been injured on the trail down from Algonquin Peak on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 21.

Ranger Evans with the DEC hiked up Algonquin Peak, finding the 63-year-old West Falls resident along the way. The hiker had slipped on ice and fallen around 15 feet, injuring themself in the process.

The ranger treated the hiker with first aid, and walked them back to the campsite. It was found that the hiker had not been wearing any traction devices on their feet. Traction aids can prevent slipping on ice or slippery rock, even before fall turns to winter, and are recommended for any hikes above 3,000 feet. The lowest Adirondack High Peak, Mt. Couchsachraga, is 3,820 feet.

Algonquin Peak is located in the MacIntyre Range region of the Adirondack Park. It’s ranked as the second-tallest mountain in New York, at 5,114 feet. The mountain is second only to Mt. Marcy, which comes in at 5,344 feet. Both are among the High Peaks.