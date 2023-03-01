GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Back on May 9 of 2022, State Police responded to Gouverneur Correctional Facility, in the town of Gouverneur over an unresponsive inmate that was within the correctional facility.

32-year-old inmate, Londell A. Dyson, of Poughkeepsie, and 30-year-old inmate, Hipolito Nunez, of New York City, were together in the Residential Rehabilitation Unit (RRU) at the time. The facility’s recuse squad attempted to perform life saving measures on Nunez, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

After Nunez’s autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head with evidence of strangulation, according to New York State Police.

An investigation conducted by the State Police, NYSDOCCS and St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office determined Dyson and Nunez were involved in a physical altercation resulting in Nunez’s death.

In February 2023 and Dyson was indicted for Murder 2nd, Manslaughter 1st, and Assault 2nd, per a Grand Jury in St. Lawrence County.

Dyson remained in the custody of NYSDOCCS during the investigation.

He was brought to SP Canton on Monday, February 27, 2023, where he was arrested, processed and arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court.

Dyson was remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.