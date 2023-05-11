UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate tried to escape from Utica Police while after appearing in Utica City Court Wednesday.

The inmate, Mitchell Clark, 40, was being held at Oneida County Correctional on Criminal Contempt and Harassment charges and somehow got away from officers while leaving court.

Courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

NewsChannel 9 viewer Mike Curran captured the attempted escape on his phone, which shows Clark trying to run away from police as they chase after him.

Photo provided by Mike Curran

At one point Clark tried running towards Oriskany Boulevard and tried to open the door of a vehicle and hijack the car.

Officers were able to catch Clark before he could get inside and took him into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then transported back the Oneida County Jail and will be arraigned in CAP Court on escape charges.