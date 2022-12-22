NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With locations around the world, The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City has two floors of interactive experiences. Visitors can explore 18 rooms containing more than 25 original props and costumes from the beloved series.

Throughout the tour there are plenty of opportunities to capture a photo on your cell phone, in addition to premium photo opportunities.

Unique to this location is a recreated Central Perk where guests can order and enjoy a coffee and/or pastry in one of pop culture’s most iconic coffee shops. We just can’t promise a performance of “Smelly Cat” by Phoebe!

The FRIENDS Experience: The One In New York City is located at 130 E 23rd Street (corner of 23rd St. and Lexington Ave.). Ticketing information can be found online.